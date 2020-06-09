REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) platform technology to harness the power of the immune system to treat cancer, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,675,358 entitled "Antibody Adjuvant Conjugates." The patent provides protection for immunoconjugates of a piperazinyl imidazoquinoline adjuvant bound to any antibody, including Bolt's BDC-1001 ISAC embodiment.
BDC-1001 is being developed as a monotherapy for patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. BDC-1001 is an ISAC comprised of trastuzumab conjugated to a Bolt proprietary TLR7/8 agonist payload.
Michael N. Alonso, Ph.D., scientific co-founder and vice president of immunology and pharmacology of Bolt, stated "The development of Boltbody™ ISACs is motivated by the insatiable need to translate scientific discoveries into products that will help cancer patients become survivors. This patent issuance is an important milestone that provides protection for our BDC-1001 clinical asset and our Boltbody™ ISAC technology platform. Our dedicated and talented teams will continue to aggressively build a robust patent portfolio to protect our pipeline, our platform, and our commitment to patients."
About Bolt Biotherapeutics' Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform Technology
The Boltbody™ platform consists of Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISAC) that harness the ability of innate immune agonists to convert cold tumors into immunologically hot tumors thereby illuminating tumors to the immune system and allowing them to be invaded by tumor killing cells. Boltbody™ ISACs have demonstrated the ability to eliminate tumors following systemic administration in preclinical models and have also led to the development of immunological memory, which is predicted to translate into more durable clinical responses for patients. The company's first Boltbody™ to enter clinical development, BDC-1001, is currently being evaluated in patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs), a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics that have eliminated tumors following systemic administration in preclinical studies and results in the development of immunological memory, which may lead to more durable clinical responses for patients. Bolt's platform technology is applicable to a broad spectrum of antibodies targeting tumor antigens expressed on all types of cancer, including patients who are refractory to the current generation of checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded by Dr. Ed Engleman, and its platform is based on technology exclusively licensed from Stanford University. The company is financed by world-class investors including Novo Holdings, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Vivo Capital and Nan Fung Life Sciences. For more information about Bolt Biotherapeutics, please visit www.boltbio.com.
Media Contacts:
Maggie Beller or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
646-942-5631
maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com