REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) platform technology to harness the power of the immune system to treat cancer, today announced the appointment of Nathan Ihle, Ph.D., as vice president of chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and quality. Dr. Ihle will oversee and manage Bolt's manufacturing, process and analytical development, and CMC regulatory strategies. He brings 18 years of CMC strategy and management experience to Bolt.
"Nathan has extensive knowledge about the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat cancer," said David Dornan, Ph.D., Bolt's senior vice president of research. "He was instrumental in shepherding the antibody drug conjugate Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) from the research phase through commercial approval, demonstrating a level of expertise that will be highly beneficial to Bolt as we advance our first clinical program. The addition of Nathan, along with the key hires made in 2019, strategically positions our team to build and advance the pipeline of our innovative Boltbody™ investigational products."
Dr. Ihle added, "I look forward to leading the effort as we build out our clinical supply chain and work toward commercialization of Boltbody™ ISACs for patients who have limited treatment options. Bolt's technology platform has the potential to be applicable to a broad range of cancers and is promising for the future of cancer therapies."
Dr. Ihle was the founder and Principal at Ihle CMC Solutions. Prior to founding Ihle CMC Solutions, Dr. Ihle was the vice president of manufacturing strategy at Immunomedics, where he developed and implemented the supply strategy and supported the global commercialization of the company's first antibody-drug conjugate product. He was also a key contributor to the company's regulatory submissions. Before working at Immunomedics, Dr. Ihle worked for 16 years at Seattle Genetics as the vice president of CMC strategy and management. At Seattle Genetics, Dr. Ihle was responsible for CMC aspects of development and regulatory strategies for all corporate programs, portfolio and project management and alliance management. Dr. Ihle completed his post-doctoral work as an American Cancer Society Postdoctoral fellow at University of California, Berkeley after receiving his doctorate in Organic Chemistry from Stanford University.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics' Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform Technology
The Boltbody™ platform consists of Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISAC) that harness the ability of innate immune agonists to convert cold tumors into immunologically hot tumors thereby illuminating tumors to the immune system and allowing them to be invaded by tumor killing cells. Boltbody™ ISACs have demonstrated the ability to eliminate tumors following systemic administration in preclinical models and have also led to the development of immunological memory, which is predicted to translate into more durable clinical responses for patients. The company's first Boltbody™ to enter clinical development, BDC-1001, is currently being evaluated in a clinical study of patients with HER2-expressed solid tumors.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs), a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics that have eliminated tumors following systemic administration in preclinical studies and results in the development of immunological memory, which may lead to more durable clinical responses for patients. Bolt's platform technology is applicable to a broad spectrum of antibodies targeting tumor antigens expressed on all types of cancer, including patients who are refractory to the current generation of checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded by Dr. Ed Engleman, and its platform is based on technology exclusively licensed from Stanford University. The company is financed by world-class investors including Novo Holdings, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Vivo Capital and Nan Fung Life Sciences. For more information about Bolt Biotherapeutics, please visit www.boltbio.com.
