REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs) to harness the power of the immune system to treat cancer, today announced the appointment of William P. Quinn as chief financial officer.
"Willie's breadth and depth of experience raising both public and private capital, negotiating transactions, executing financial and operational strategies, and driving corporate growth will be invaluable to our organization," said Randall Schatzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Bolt. "As we advance our clinical programs, maximize our Boltbody™ platform and drive growth within our organization, we look forward to benefiting from Willie's strategic insights, leadership expertise and technical operating capabilities."
Mr. Quinn commented, "Bolt is in a unique position as one of the most advanced companies pioneering the emerging area of ISACs. Our Boltbody™ platform enables novel targeted immuno-oncology therapies directed at the innate immune system, paving the way for better treatments for cancer patients. I am privileged to join the Bolt team at this exciting time and look forward to contributing to Bolt's ongoing growth and success."
Prior to joining Bolt, Mr. Quinn served as the chief financial officer and senior vice president, finance and corporate development, of Sunesis (SNSS). Willie led Sunesis' fundraising and partnering efforts, raising over $60 million in public funding and signing multiple deals with industry partners. Prior to Sunesis, Mr. Quinn served as the chief executive office of Bullet Biotechnology, a company that he co-founded to develop cancer immunotherapies based on technology from Stanford University. Mr. Quinn was one of the first employees of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, where he worked for more than eight years. As head of corporate development, his role included strategy development and execution, helping Jazz transform from a private startup to a public, profitable specialty pharmaceutical company. Before Jazz, Mr. Quinn was the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Novation Biosciences, a biotechnology software company that was acquired by Agilent Technologies. He currently serves on the board of A Foundation Building Strength, a nonprofit with a mission to find treatments for Nemaline Myopathy.
Mr. Quinn earned an M.A. and B.A. from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics' Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform Technology
The Boltbody™ platform creates Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs) that harness the ability of innate immune agonists to convert cold tumors into immunologically hot tumors, thereby illuminating tumors to the immune system and allowing them to be invaded by tumor killing cells. Boltbody™ ISACs have demonstrated the ability to eliminate tumors following systemic administration in preclinical models while also developing immunological memory, which is predicted to translate into more durable clinical responses for patients. The company's first Boltbody™ to enter clinical development, BDC-1001, is currently being evaluated in patients with solid tumors that express HER2.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs), a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics that have eliminated tumors following systemic administration in preclinical studies while also developing immunological memory, which may lead to more durable clinical responses for patients. Boltbody™ technology is applicable to a broad spectrum of antibodies targeting tumor antigens expressed on all types of cancer, including patients who are refractory to the current generation of checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded by Dr. Ed Engleman, and its platform is based on technology exclusively licensed from Stanford University. The company is financed by world-class investors including Novo Holdings, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Vivo Capital and Nan Fung Life Sciences. For more information about Bolt Biotherapeutics, please visit www.boltbio.com.
