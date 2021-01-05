REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing tumor-targeted therapies that leverage the power of the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced the appointment of Kathleen LaPorte, to its Board of Directors. The addition increases Bolt's board to eight members.
Ms. LaPorte, who will serve as Chair of Bolt's Audit Committee, has more than 30 years of experience in building and operating private and public biotech companies. In addition, she has extensive board experience, having served as a director of both public and private companies. Ms. LaPorte was chief executive officer of Nodality Inc. as well as a Founding Partner of New Leaf Venture Partners, which was a spin-out from the Sprout Group. She was also co-founder of Health Tech Capital and a principal with Asset Management Company. Ms. LaPorte earned her MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business and her B.S. in biology from Yale University.
"Kathy has the ideal mix of experience to add to our board as we advance our lead program through clinical development," said Randall Schatzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Bolt. "With her operating experience as a biotech CEO and her years of venture investing, she has a unique perspective that will complement that of our other directors. We welcome her contributions in this transformational year for our company."
Ms. LaPorte added, "I am impressed by the Boltbody ISAC technology, and particularly by the extensive preclinical evidence of an immune response that spreads to neoantigens and persists. Furthermore, I am honored to be joining the board to support the experienced and passionate team at Bolt. The company's robust portfolio of immune-stimulating therapeutics can potentially advance the treatment of cancer for those with limited treatment options, strongly positioning the company to provide value to patients and shareholders alike."
Ms. LaPorte currently serves as a director for Elysium Therapeutics, Precipio Diagnostics, and D2G Oncology. Over the course of her career, she has served as a director for Affymax, Transcept Pharmaceuticals, ISTA Pharmaceuticals, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, and other biotech companies.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing tumor-targeted therapies that leverage the power of the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt's proprietary Boltbody ISAC approach utilizes immunostimulants to engage and activate myeloid cells, including macrophages and dendritic cells, in an anti-tumor response that illuminates tumors for the immune system and triggers recruitment of tumor-killing cells. This approach constitutes a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics that have eliminated tumors following systemic administration in preclinical studies and results in the development of immunological memory, which may lead to more durable clinical responses for patients. Bolt's platform technology is applicable to a broad spectrum of antibodies targeting tumor antigens expressed on all types of cancer, including patients who are refractory to the current generation of checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded by Dr. Ed Engleman, and its platform is based on technology exclusively licensed from Stanford University. The company is financed by world-class investors, including Novo Holdings, Vivo Capital, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Sofinnova Investments, Nan Fung Life Sciences, RA Capital Management, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel Company), Rock Springs Capital, Pfizer Ventures, and Samsara BioCapital. For more information about Bolt Biotherapeutics, please visit www.boltbio.com.
