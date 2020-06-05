NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMA New York, REBNY, 32BJ SEIU, Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, Inc., Local 94 International Union of Operating Engineers, and AFL-CIO issued New York City's most comprehensive guidelines to facilitate the safe and healthy reentry into commercial office buildings. These guidelines follow New York State's issuance of commercial building safety practices and will help owners, managers and building workers comply with State guidance.
The guidelines will arm building owners and property managers with concrete strategies based on the recommendations of governmental and public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health.
"New Yorkers united as we all sheltered in place for more than two months. As the outbreak of COVID-19 subsides, it is imperative that we continue to band together and follow the same set of guidelines for reentering commercial office buildings," said Hani Salama, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of BOMA New York. "Together with the industry's leading minds, BOMA New York carefully prepared the strategies to begin repopulating workspaces throughout New York. Our continued collaboration will ensure our collective safety and maximize productivity."
Download the coalition's complete Best Practices for Reentering Commercial Buildings in Phase Two of New York Forward – HERE. A summary of some of the coalition's key guidelines for safely reentering offices in New York City include:
- Test all mechanical, electric and plumbing systems
- Prepare public and common areas for social distancing
- Promote good hygiene
- Post signage detailing new protocols
- Stock up on supplies
- Revise public health protocols to support the health and safety of office building service worker
- Coordinate and communicate with office tenants
- Clean often and thoroughly
- Wear a face covering
- Conduct daily health screenings
New York City is slated to begin Phase One of the New York Forward Plan June 8, which includes the resumption of nonessential construction and manufacturing, in addition to certain nonessential retail businesses. Under the New York Forward Plan, a region must operate for two weeks in any given phase before proceeding to the next phase. Commercial office buildings as well as office-based tenants are included in Phase Two of the New York Forward Plan.