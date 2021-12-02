NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Biopsy Market research report has been added to Technavio's catalog. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for bone biopsy market in the region. The high adoption of technology in the healthcare sector will facilitate the bone biopsy market growth in North America. The market is set to grow by USD 45.03 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.81%.
The growing number of diagnostic centers is one of the driving factors for the bone biopsy market growth. However, limited technical skills can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Major Bone Biopsy Companies:
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- BIOPSYBELL Srl
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Cook Medical LLC
- Meditech Devices Pvt Ltd
- Medtronic Plc
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Ranfac Corp.
- Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co. Ltd.
- Stryker Corp.
Bone Biopsy Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Needle biopsy - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Open biopsy - size and forecast 2021-2026
Bone Biopsy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026
Bone Biopsy Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 45.03 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.50
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Meditech Devices Pvt Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Ranfac Corp., Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co. Ltd., and Stryker Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
