NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bone cement market in the US is poised to grow by USD 165.89 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries due to the rise in trauma cases, the increasing geriatric population, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques.
The bone cement market in the US analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the bone cement market in the US growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- aap Implantate AG
- Colfax Corp.
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- Johnson and Johnson
- Medtronic Plc
- Olympus Corp.
- Smith and Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- TEKNIMED
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Global Breast Reconstruction Market- The breast reconstruction market is segmented by product (breast implants and tissue expanders) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Artificial Organs Market- The artificial organs market is segmented by product (artificial heart, artificial kidney, cochlear implants, and artificial pancreas) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
