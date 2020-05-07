MIAMI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonne Santé Group, Inc., an emerging growth global nutraceutical company, announced today that it is launching a major new line of nutraceutical products designed to enhance immune system functions under the brand Bonne Santé Natural Immunology.
Bonne Santé Natural Immunology is comprised of three separate products utilizing proprietary formulas created by Jorge Lamazares, PhD, the Company's chief formulator. The new Bonne Santé Natural Immunology products include: a Vitamin E product, Resveratrol, and Echinacea with Vitamin C + Zinc, as well as a Complete Response formula designed from the ground up with a comprehensive blend of handcrafted nutritional supplements, antioxidants and vitamins to support the immune system on a holistic basis. All of these formulas will be marketed through multiple channels worldwide with an emphasis on online sales. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman of Bonne Santé Group.
Bonne Santé Natural Immunology, a group of proprietary formulas, provides support for healthy immune function, supporting metabolism and improving antioxidant defense. The natural ingredients and vitamins help protect cells from the damage caused by free radicals and supports the body's natural resistance and immune health.
"There is a vast array of nutraceutical products which address various functions of the body. Our formulators have been diligent in formulating products that will work to enhance the immune system as a defense from various ailments and support immune health, especially in these uncertain times with the prevalence of Covid-19 in countries around the world," said Mr. Cervantes.
Darren Minton, Bonne Santé's President stated, "We want to be clear. There are no known cures or vaccines available to combat this deadly virus. All of us, however, can commence a regimen of quality nutraceutical products which can broadly support our immune defenses. We believe our line of Bonne Santé Natural Immunology products can do just that."
Natural Immunology products are being manufactured at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, a 22,000 sq. foot state-of-the-art FDA-certified facility in Doral, Florida, where Bonne Santé's new Digital Marketing Group is also based.
The entire line of proprietary Bonne Santé Natural Immunology products will be sold through the Company's recently launched website. The site can be found at the following URL, with future updates and additional products expected in the coming weeks: www.naturalimmunology.com
In addition to its newly launched website, and to further establish these products in the marketplace, the Company's Digital Marketing Group is positioned to sell the Bonne Santé Natural Immunology products to consumers through a variety of additional online distribution channels and eCommerce platforms, potentially including eBay, Google and Amazon. Bonne Santé will be leveraging its online marketing expertise for true multichannel and multilingual global brand expansion, including social media strategies and influencers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to increase awareness of the brand.
About Bonne Santé Group, Inc.
Bonne Santé Group, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, BSG is executing a buy and build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions. BSG is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands. As part of its online marketing initiatives, the Bonne Santé Digital Marketing Group is being housed in the Company's Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing facility (formerly "Millenium"), leveraging its most recent acquisition of the 22,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Doral, Florida, which is developing a wide variety of nutraceutical products such as vitamins, sports nutrition, and other health supplements. The management team and the board of directors of Bonne Santé have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company targeting a minimum of $250 to $500 million in revenues within the first three years following the initial acquisition, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information, please visit: www.bonnesantegroup.com
