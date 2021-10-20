When Vision matters, we are the ones to See. Pioneers in PIE or Presbyopic Implant in Eye which allows each eye to see at all distances. It imparts people above 45, spectacle, contacts lens free almost natural vision. We are experts in no cut superlasik, idesign lasik, Implantable Collamer Lens or ICL. We have successfully halted progression of Keratoconus with Cross Linking. Cosmetic Pterygium surgery has revived the careers of many an actor. Rajesh Khanna, MD is Founder and Medical Director (PRNewsfoto/Khanna Vision Institute)