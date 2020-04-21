LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:BOMH) Boomer Naturals, a health and wellness company, has partnered with iconic lifestyle brand Tommy Bahama, on a co-branded collection of wellness products. The Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals collection features CB5, the breakthrough new plant-based, doctor-formulated alternative to CBD. This partnership brings together two companies dedicated to relaxation and healthy living, combining Tommy Bahama's legacy of style, quality and comfort with Boomer Naturals' commitment to health and wellness.
Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals CB5 products are a patent-pending plant-based blend that contain no CBD or THC and all ingredients in CB5 are on the FDA's GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) list. Created to enhance a healthy, relaxed island lifestyle, the Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals wellness products are designed to help alleviate issues like pain, difficulty sleeping and anxiety. CB5 products come in different sizes, flavors, and applications including Tinctures, Gummies. Pain Relief Roll-on and cream as well as two products for Pets.
"We are very excited about the partnership with Boomer Naturals and the opportunity to extend our brand into the wellness category," said Doug Wood, CEO of Tommy Bahama. "Our collaboration with Boomer Naturals and their proprietary CB5 formula allows us to offer wellness products to our guests that promote health and well-being. It's one more way Tommy Bahama can help our guests to live a relaxed and healthy lifestyle."
"Tommy Bahama and Boomer Naturals are a perfect fit and we are proud to partner with such a well-respected brand," said Mike Quaid, CEO of Boomer Naturals. "Our goal at Boomer Naturals is to help people live a balanced and healthier life, and we think that's something Tommy Bahama's guests are interested in, too. They enjoy life and want to live it to the fullest. Our line of Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals CB5 products will help them do just that."
Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals wellness collection is currently sold at Tommy Bahama retail stores and online at tommybahamawellness.com.
About Boomer Naturals
Boomer Naturals is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boomer Natural Holdings, a publicly traded company (OTC:BOMH).Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services to enhance well-being and increase quality of life. Established in 2019, Boomer Naturals has created an all-natural doctor formulated alternative to CBD, known as CB5. Boomer Naturals products can be used to help overcome symptoms associated with physical, mental, and emotional well-being challenges. Product lines include CB5, Golf CB5, Pet CB5, SKIN Sunscreen, Masks and Hand Sanitizers and medical grade skin care. Boomer Naturals products are available online at BoomerNaturals.com, Boomer Naturals retail stores, and the finest golf shops and resorts across the country. For more information, please visit www.boomernaturals.com.