LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomer Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BOMH) - Boomer Naturals, a Las Vegas based health and wellness company, whose doctor formulated Boomer Naturals CB5 is a blend of botanical terpenes with powerful immune-boosting and stress-relieving benefits, is taking on the challenge of providing essential supplies for maintaining health and well-being during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Eager to help solve the problem of shortages of essential supplies to stay healthy and safe, Boomer Naturals joined forces with their manufacturing partners around the world to manufacture the much-needed protective face masks and hand sanitizers and make them available to consumers immediately.
For face masks, Boomer Naturals turned to Vietnam, one of the most successful countries in controlling the spread of COVID-19, to secure the same protective masks used in that country. The Boomer Natural Protective Face Masks are top quality, medical grade masks from Vietnam that block 92.2% of all particles - much like the N95 masks that block 95% of particles. Utilizing a special anti-viral, anti-bacterial fabric, the multi-use masks are three layers thick, have a cotton liner, are machine washable and reasonably priced. Available in adult and children sizes, the Boomer Naturals Protective Face Masks come in a variety of colors and prints.
Boomer Naturals also partnered with one of their U.S. manufacturers to produce special Hand Sanitizers. As a service to their customers, Boomer Naturals is now including two 4 oz hand sanitizers and a Pain Relief Roll-on FREE with any purchase of CB5 immune health products.
Boomer Naturals CB5 is a doctor formulated blend of botanical terpenes with powerful immune-boosting and stress-relieving benefits. The collection offers gummies, tinctures and roll-ons that support the immune system, reduce pain & inflammation and manage anxiety – all particularly helpful in these highly stressful times.
Visit boomernaturals.com for more information on the CB5 product line and their special offering of personal safety essentials.
About Boomer Naturals
Boomer Naturals is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boomer Natural Holdings, a publicly traded company (OTC:BOMH). Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services to enhance well-being and increase quality of life. Established in 2019, Boomer Naturals has created an all-natural doctor formulated alternative to CBD, known as CB5. Boomer Naturals products can be used to help overcome symptoms associated with physical, mental, and emotional well-being challenges. Product lines include Boomer Naturals CB5, Golf CB5, Pet CB5, Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals CB5, SKIN Sunscreen and medical grade skin care products. Boomer Naturals products are available online at BoomerNaturals.com, Boomer Naturals retail stores as well as Tommy Bahama retail stores, TommyBahamaWellness.com, resorts and golf shop across the country. For more information, please visit www.boomernaturals.com.