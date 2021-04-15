MILFORD, Conn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boost Oxygen continues their dedication to innovation in portable supplemental oxygen with the new design, which features their patented and popular mouthpiece. The mouthpiece was previously exclusive to the Large and Medium size canisters. Thanks to advances in the development and production process, Boost Oxygen is now able to upgrade all Pocket Sizes with the mouthpiece, which allows easier oxygen delivery for the customer.
The new 3-liter Pocket Size also provides more oxygen, replacing the previous 2-liter canister.
"We are proud to make our new Pocket Size canister available to our loyal customers," said Rob Neuner, Boost Oxygen Founder and CEO. "Everyone at Boost Oxygen places great importance on providing innovative products. We were able to develop a new patented mouthpiece for this Pocket Size, as well as a new and proprietary canister that is almost twice as strong as the previous Pocket Size version. This stronger canister allows us to provide 50% more oxygen in each Pocket Size, delivering even more value to our customers."
The new Boost Oxygen Pocket Size canisters are now available exclusively on BoostOxygen.com. Worldwide distribution to retail partners will occur in the near future.
The Boost Oxygen portable supplemental oxygen product line includes Large, Medium and Pocket Size canisters of Natural (unscented), Peppermint, Menthol-Eucalyptus and Pink Grapefruit. The company also produces a revolutionary oxygen nootropic called THINK TANK.
Boost Oxygen is portable 95% Pure Oxygen for all-natural respiratory support. No prescription is needed. It is used by athletes for recovery and performance, older adults for an active lifestyle, people at high-altitudes and those experiencing poor air quality. Many might not know the air we breathe contains only 21% Oxygen – the majority is useless 78% Nitrogen. Our body needs oxygen to create energy!
Founded in 2007, Boost Oxygen makes access to supplemental oxygen immediate to anyone, anytime, anywhere. Help is Here!
About Boost Oxygen:
As seen on Shark Tank! Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. For more information, images, and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit BoostOxygen.com or their Learning Center at Learn.BoostOxygen.com. Follow Boost on social media: Facebook: @BoostOxygenUSA, Twitter: @BoostO2, Instagram: @boostoxygen, Pinterest: @BoostO2, LinkedIn: @boostoxygen and our YouTube Channel: Boost Oxygen.
