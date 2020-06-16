GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS will host a web briefing, Is Your Web Site Designed To Get Referrals?, on June 18 at 1:00 pm EDT for executive teams of health and human service organizations. OPEN MINDS Senior Associate and Vice President of Client Partnerships, David Forbes, will give participants a plan to design and optimize their websites to generate referrals and increase service volume to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.
"With the changes in health care delivery accelerated by the pandemic, more consumers than ever before are turning to online platforms to seek information and treatment options and they have many choices," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "In these challenging times, a well-branded, functional website offers a significant competitive advantage in retaining and attracting new consumers."
The June 18 web briefing is offered as part of The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management – Building Organizational Sustainability & Success In A Disrupted Health & Human Service Market, a program designed to help executives navigate the market turbulence in the wake of COVID-19.
During the web briefing, Mr. Forbes will take participants through a step-by-step approach to upgrade their online presence to stimulate referrals for online and onsite services. He will also share tips to help provider organizations increase website traffic, and turn visitors into active users of services and programs.
Attendees will learn how to:
- Stand out from competitors by building a strong online brand
- Drive traffic to their websites through content curation and marketing
- Leverage traditional, non-digital sources to boost online success
The web briefing includes live technical assistance from the OPEN MINDS team of experts. Registration is free and limited to members of the OPEN MINDS Circle with Elite-level access. Contact 855-559-6827 or info@openminds.com if you do not have Elite-level access and want to sign up.
