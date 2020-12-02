Today, at a virtual ceremony, Bora Pharmaceuticals CEO, Bobby Sheng, celebrated the opening of the company’s new North American corporate headquarters in Mississauga alongside the Mayor of Mississauga, Bonnie Crombie, Nathalie Béchamp, Chief Investor Services, Invest in Canada, Hon. Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Ambassador Winston Chen, Representative Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada and Nina Tangri, MPP, Mississauga-Streetsville. (CNW Group/City of Mississauga)