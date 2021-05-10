BERKELEY, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bossa Bars, plant-based bars created with menopausal female's health in mind, has just launched with a bold new energy bar (and community) into the explosively growing $600 billion-dollar Menopausal market. The female-founded, mission-based company, is focused on empowering women in perimenopause through post-menopause, to help support daily nutritional needs and provide a community of sister-hood with real and positive information about this phase of their life. Bossa Bars are made with all-natural, nutrient-dense, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients with no fillers or artificial sweeteners, and a great source of fiber. Just great ingredients to eat better and feel better.
The Bossa Bars Menofesta (i.e., company philosophy) is that menopause can be empowering by optimizing energy, eating more plant-based foods, snacking smartly and even taking naps, in order to ensure the best is yet to come. Seven years of personal experience, research and development led to the building of a healthful recipe and team of experts.
Julie Gordon White, Founder and CEO of Bossa Bars created the company and product based on personal experiences that she combined with her decades-long expertise in creating businesses, coaching other female founders, and dealing with her own menopause-related symptoms.
"I was one of the 31 Million women in the United States, between the ages of 45 – 64 who was experiencing menopause symptoms every day; feeling generally off-kilter, sweaty, bloated and noticing that menopause middle forming. My saving grace was the energy bars I started making. Being able to have a reasonably sized, healthy and satisfying snack resulted in me losing 10 pounds, less brain fog, less fatigue, and overall feeling 10x better. Because of how great I was feeling, I wanted to help others in this phase feel better and make it OK to talk about what is often a taboo topic. So, in August of 2020, I and a mostly menopausal team of experts turned my plant-based gluten-free recipe into delicious and nutritious female formulated energy bars and started creating a space (a.k.a., The MenoLounge) to talk about The Pause in a way that is empowering and supportive. The fact that women are often embarrassed to talk about this phase in their life is unacceptable to me."
The brand launched with its first flavor, Decadent Double Chocolate. Made with organic Maca to boost energy, half a day's serving of vegetables and Cacao nibs, deliciously rich in antioxidants and other ingredients to create a flavor profile that pairs perfectly with morning coffee, post workout for an afternoon boost, or with a well-deserved evening glass of wine!
Bossa Bars are available now for online orders at http://www.bossabars.com in 12 or 24 packs as well as subscriptions.
