WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston IVF, a pioneer in reproductive healthcare and innovative research, is pleased to announce the election of staff reproductive endocrinologist Kim Thornton, MD to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Board of Directors.
Dr. Thornton brings to the ASRM Board wide-ranging knowledge and leadership in all facets of fertility care, scientific research, industry policymaking, and addressing disparities in health care. She will serve alongside fellow board members to support the organization's mission of advancing reproductive medicine, its scientific standards, patient advocacy, education, and ethics across the United States.
Along with her new role, Dr. Thornton will continue to serve as a member of the ASRM Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Task Force, which brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts in reproductive medicine to create actionable recommendations that aim to decrease barriers preventing women of color from accessing reproductive care.
"We are thrilled to have a leader of Dr. Thornton's caliber join our board. It is an exciting time for the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and we look forward the many contributions she will make as we work to move the organization and the field forward," said Marcelle Cedars, MD – President of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.
Dr. Thornton, who joined Boston IVF as a reproductive endocrinologist in 1998, is also the Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School.
"The election of Dr. Kim Thornton to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Board of Directors is a testament to her clinical leadership, skill, and passion for driving meaningful and innovative reproductive healthcare enhancements throughout the United States," said David Stern, MBA – Chief Executive Officer of Boston IVF. "We are incredibly fortunate to have such a highly-skilled expert like Dr. Thornton at Boston IVF and I have no doubt that ASRM will also benefit greatly from her valuable insights and experience as a board member."
ABOUT BOSTON IVF
Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 125,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30+ centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Delaware, New York, Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care. Boston IVF's scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2019, this leading provider of fertility services in the United States was acquired by Eugin, one of the largest IVF networks in the world, with centers throughout Europe and South America. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonivf.com
Media Contact
Theo LoPreste, Boston IVF, 1 7814346500, tlopreste@bostonivf.com
SOURCE Boston IVF