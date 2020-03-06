BOSTON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Founder and President David Whitaker has announced that in consideration of the postponement of The Arnold Sports Festival this weekend, sponsors and vendors who had planned to present their products and services at The Arnold would be offered a booth at the Boston Pro show June 20, 2020, for no cost.
The Boston Pro Fitness Show and Expo, at the Encore Boston Harbor, is attracting competitors from around the world to compete for the 24 paid sponsorships, $300,000 in prize money, and six guaranteed spots to compete at the Olympia competition in September. Fans of the event are excited to attend the Boston Pro, and sponsors and vendors are excited for the opportunity to present their goods and services to the sizable crowd. "We know how badly sponsors are hurt financially when an event like this is canceled," said Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker. "We want to help."
Whitaker announced this afternoon that he would offer sponsors and vendors of The Arnold Sports Festival a free space at the Boston Pro in consideration of the Arnold's recent postponement of the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.
If you are interested in learning more about the Boston Pro show, visit www.bostonpro.com.
