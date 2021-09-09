Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

 By Boston Scientific Corporation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will host a meeting with the investor community to review its financial goals and long-term growth strategies on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 8:30 a.m.12:30 p.m. EDT. Company leaders will also provide business unit market overviews, pipeline updates and spotlight key products from the company's Cardiovascular, MedSurg and Rhythm and Neuro segments.

The meeting will be held in hybrid format, live in Boston as well as a simultaneous webcast. Investors and other interested parties may register for the live meeting or webcast by visiting the events and presentations section on the company's investor website at http://investors.bostonscientific.com.  A replay and summary materials from the presentations will also be available online for approximately one year following the event. 

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS



Media:                                                                      

Investors:

Kate Haranis                                                          

Lauren Tengler

508-683-6585 (office)                                           

508-683-4479 (office)

Media Relations                                                    

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation                             

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kate.Haranis@bsci.com                                           

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-2021-investor-day-meeting-301372620.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.