MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will host a meeting with the investor community to review its financial goals and long-term growth strategies on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT. Company leaders will also provide business unit market overviews, pipeline updates and spotlight key products from the company's Cardiovascular, MedSurg and Rhythm and Neuro segments.
The meeting will be held in hybrid format, live in Boston as well as a simultaneous webcast. Investors and other interested parties may register for the live meeting or webcast by visiting the events and presentations section on the company's investor website at http://investors.bostonscientific.com. A replay and summary materials from the presentations will also be available online for approximately one year following the event.
