Boston_Scientific_Logo.jpg

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

 By Boston Scientific Corporation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer.  The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, prior to the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived and available at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the meeting.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.  For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS


Media:                                                  

Investors:

Katie Schur                                           

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-5574 (office)                             

508-683-5565 (office)

Media Relations                                     

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation                   

Boston Scientific Corporation

Katie.Schur@bsci.com                            

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.