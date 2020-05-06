MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.
On May 13, 2020, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:20 a.m. EDT.
On May 19, 2020, Jeff Mirviss, executive vice president and president, Peripheral Interventions, Michael Jaff, D.O., vice president, clinical affairs, innovation and technology, Peripheral Interventions, and Susie Lisa will participate in a 40-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 9:10 a.m. EDT.
On May 27, 2020, Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susie Lisa will participate in a 50-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8 a.m. EDT.
A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.comhttp://www.bostonscientific.com/investors. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.
