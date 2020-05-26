Boston_Scientific_Logo.jpg

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is scheduled to participate in the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 2.

Joe Fitzgerald, executive vice president and president, Rhythm Management; Kenneth Stein, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer, Global Health Policy and Rhythm Management; Mark Bickel, vice president, controller, Rhythm Management; and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations will participate in a 25-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 8 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.comhttp://www.bostonscientific.com/investors. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS


Media:

Investors:

Katie Schur

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-5574 (office)

508-683-5565 (office)

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Katie.Schur@bsci.com

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

 

