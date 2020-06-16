MIDLAND, Mich., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSTONtec (https://www.bostontec.com/catalog/) announced it would present research conducted by the Director of Ergonomic Services, The Ergonomics Center of North Carolina State University (NCSU), Jeff Hoyle, alongside BOSTONtec Sr. Applications Engineer, Rob Doucette Jr. The research will bolster and guide future ergonomic workstation design and customer advice by BOSTONtec. The virtual seminar is intended as a free informational for interested clients, and will be professionally hosted and moderated by Industrial Sage Studios. BOSTONtec is a recognized leader in producing reliable and customizable multifunctional workstations for use in the assembly, fulfillment, healthcare and tech markets.
"We often get asked important questions from our customers, like: How much productivity can I gain by applying ergonomic principles to my workstation set-up?" said BOSTONtec President, Kelly Wehner. "These and other important, detailed questions deserve rather specific answers, and in the past, we've had to use derivative studies or pure experience to answer them. But now, we have definitive field-specific research that offers the answers our customers need, using the very same workstation designs that are typical in the material handling and manufacturing industry."
BOSTONtec: "Increase Your Productivity With These Ergonomic Principles"
- When: June 23rd, 2020, from 2pm–3pm EST. Additional time available for questions.
- Where: Hosted by Industrial Sage through a secure Zoom webinar.
- Overview: Access to free tools to evaluate ergonomic risks; productivity effects of an ergonomically designed workstation, as illustrated in the study conclusions; valuable recommendations for workstation design and process flow, to increase productivity and decrease operator injuries and turnover.
- Registration: To register for free, visit Industrial Sage online.
The unique research results discussed during the seminar will focus on tasks typical for assembly and packaging processes within an industrial environment. Participants will learn ergonomic risk factors, effects on cycle time, and value-added versus non-value-added motions. The study forms the basis of future recommendations for workstation designs included to improve productivity and accuracy, while reducing repetitive motion workplace injuries. These findings can be applied to a variety of different tasks performed by multiple industries, and attendees can expect to take away several guidelines used to evaluate and improve their work environments and to gain deeper understanding of their organizations' work practices.
About BOSTONtec®
BOSTONtec® is a Michigan-based company that produces high quality, height-adjustable steel workstations intended for the assembly, fulfillment, healthcare and technology markets. With more than 20 years of design and manufacturing experience, BOSTONtec® is the leader in custom and ergonomic modular workstations. All BOSTONtec® products are designed and fabricated in Midland, Mich., and sold worldwide. Learn more at: www.BOSTONtec.com.
