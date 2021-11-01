NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Botox Market by Application (Aesthetic and Medical) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the Botox market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 672.27 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
The increasing applications in cosmetic and therapeutic procedures and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of Botox procedures will challenge market growth.
The Botox market report is segmented by application (aesthetic and medical) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Mexico is the key market for Botox in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Daewoong Bio Inc.
- Evolus Inc
- Galderma SA
- Hugel Inc
- Ipsen Pharma
Botox Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.40%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 672.27 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 58%
Key consumer countries
US, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Daewoong Bio Inc., Evolus Inc, Galderma SA, Hugel Inc, Ipsen Pharma, Medytox Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Metabiologics, Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., and US WorldMeds
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
