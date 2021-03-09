PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boulder Care has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.
The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned challenges into opportunities—making a positive impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.
"It's an honor to be recognized by Fast Company, and for Boulder Care to be in the company of innovators committed to building a more accessible, equal, and modern healthcare system," said Stephanie Papes Strong, Founder & CEO of Boulder Care.
"Over 20 million people in the US experience substance use disorder (SUD), and the COVID pandemic has exacerbated the situation. We have so much more to do to improve the experience, quality, and affordability of addiction care," Strong added. "But our mission-driven team is committed to bridging access gaps, supporting people in transformational moments, and setting an entirely new standard for SUD care."
Boulder's telehealth program offers expert clinical services and medication-based treatment, recovery coaching from peers with lived experience, and compassionate care advocacy to eliminate barriers to long-term recovery. "Virtual care makes critical services more accessible for the more than 70% of the country living without access to specialists," said Strong. "But, beyond innovation through technology, Boulder's model was designed to solve underlying, systemic problems in the addiction treatment industry: the lack of evidence-based care; poor patient experiences, often rooted in stigma and misinformation about substance use; and misaligned incentives that perpetuate costly, low-quality services."
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.
Founded in 2017 in Brooklyn, NY, and headquartered in Portland, OR, Boulder Care is a digital clinic offering long-term support and treatment for substance use disorders. Collaborating across medical, behavioral, and psychosocial dimensions, Boulder's dedicated Care Teams deliver evidence-based care and help participants work toward their individual goals. Millions of people have access to Boulder through leading national health plans and employer partners. Boulder Care is backed by world-class investors including First Round, Acumen, Goodwater Capital, Tusk Venture Partners, and Greycroft. For more information, visit http://www.boulder.care.
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
