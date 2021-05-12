BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) has named Jim Kasic, Boulder iQ founder and chairman, to its board of directors.
Kasic will serve a three-year term on the 28-person board, which is comprised of representatives from Colorado's biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, ag bio, digital health, healthcare and research organizations. Members are selected for their leadership, and for their expertise in issues that impact Colorado's life sciences community.
"Jim brings deep experience and fresh perspectives to CBSA," says Jennifer Jones Paton, CBSA president and CEO. "He joins our other board members as a thought leader committed to the growth, health and vitality of life sciences in the state."
With more than 30 years of experience in the Class I, II, and III medical device industry, Kasic holds more than 40 U.S. and international patients. His career includes experience with companies ranging from large multinational corporations to start-ups with a national and international scope. He currently serves as CEO of Endoshape, Inc., in Boulder. Previously, he was president and CEO of Sophono, Inc., a multinational manufacturer and distributor of implantable hearing devices, which was acquired by Medtronic. He also held the position of president with OrthoWin, acquired by Zimmer-BioMed.
Kasic holds a Bachelor of Science degree in physics, and a Master of Science degree in chemical/biological engineering from the University of Colorado, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix.
