BOULDER, Colo., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boulder iQ's Boulder Medical Device Accelerator (BMDA) has selected CardioScout Innovations, Inc. as its first 2021 member.
Founded in 2019, BMDA provides equity investment in start-up companies seeking product development services, expert mentoring and infrastructure support. Each year, BMDA will accept up to five start-up companies in the healthcare/medical device field to receive an equity investment, office and development space, and access to Boulder iQ's resources. Boulder iQ is an expert contract consulting firm offering comprehensive services to speed products to market: design engineering, development, cleanroom manufacturing, ethylene oxide sterilization, packaging, and full regulatory, clinical and quality compliance assistance.
CardioScout technology: "a lunar rover that drives across the surface of the beating heart"
CardioScout develops devices and techniques for cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons to use in the diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening cardiac conditions. Currently, the company is developing a device to provide access to the pericardial space and epicardium, outside the heart. The pericardium is a fibrous sac that encloses the heart and large vessels. The epicardium is the outermost layer of the heart.
"The CardioScout device performs like a lunar rover that drives you across the surface of the beating heart," says James Fonger, M.D., CEO of CardioScout. A device built specifically to provide this epicardial – outside-the-heart – access will offer important advantages in the market, he explains. "Today, epicardial procedures are the new frontier in many cardiac applications. The CardioScout device is the answer to replace tools used today that are not always specifically designed for epicardial applications."
"The technology CardioScout is employing is safer, faster and more precise than other technologies," says Jim Kasic, chairman and founder of Boulder iQ and BMDA. "The resulting products will help an underserved – and growing – market."
Selection for Boulder Medical Device Accelerator
As a member of the accelerator, CardioScout will receive an equity investment of $10,000 to use on product development services with Boulder iQ, as well as office and laboratory space within Boulder iQ's 11,000-square-foot facility. "We are very excited to be accepted into BMDA, and locate our operations in Boulder," says Fonger.
The BMDA term is six months, with an initial option to extend up to 18 months. CardioScout meets BMDA's primary selection criteria, including the requirement of a physical technology or component for the delivery or implementation of the solution, says Kasic. CardioScout also has patents pending for its core intellectual property, has had prior funding success and maintains a deep understanding of its market.
"Closing the gap between core technologies and commercializable solutions is one of the greatest challenges in the medical device field," says Kasic. "The experts at Boulder iQ leverage more than 30 years of experience in bringing medical device innovations to market, helping stand-out companies like CardioScout move ideas from concept to reality more effectively and efficiently."
About Boulder iQ (http://www.boulderiq.com)
Boulder iQ is an expert contract consulting firm offering comprehensive services in-house to speed new products to market. Services include design engineering, development, turnkey manufacturing and packaging for consumer, high-technology and medical products, and regulatory, clinical and quality compliance services for medical device and in vitro diagnostic companies. The company's Boulder Sterilization subsidiary provides ethylene oxide sterilization services.
Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company is ISO 13485:2016 certified through Boulder BioMed.
Contact: Aimee Bennett, Fagan Business Communications, 303-843-9840, aimee@faganbusinesscommunications.com
Media Contact
Aimee Bennett, Fagan Business Communications, 303-843-9840, aimee@faganbusinesscommunications.com
SOURCE Boulder iQ