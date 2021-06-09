BOULDER, Colo., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boulder Sterilization Services is the recipient of a $250,000 grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade's Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program.
Boulder Sterilization Services offers quick-turn contract sterilization for medical devices. The type of sterilization it offers, ethylene oxide, is a safe, low-temperature, environmentally friendly process that is used to sterilize 50% of all medical devices in the United States. Boulder Sterilization Services is part of Boulder iQ, a contract consulting firm that provides all the services medical device companies need to get products to market.
The company will use the grant money to address the current backlog of sterilization needs in the medical device industry. Two additional sterilizers, and associated staff, will double capacity. "The grant gives us the opportunity to substantially increase the quick-turn sterilization we provide to product development companies in Colorado and throughout the country," says Jim Kasic, Boulder iQ founder and chairman. "We will be able to get needed, innovative medical devices get to market as quickly as possible – and at lower cost."
Boulder Sterilization Services is among 36 Colorado organizations approved for funding from the program. A total of $8,567,756 was approved this grant cycle for Proof-of-Concept, and Early-Stage Capital and Retention, grants to support Colorado's advanced industries.
"As Colorado begins its recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, support of the economic engines that are the advanced industries is more important than ever," says Katie Woslager, senior manager at Advanced Industries. "These projects expand the Colorado innovation ecosystem, creating jobs, expanding industries and driving investment into the state."
The Advanced Industries grants are part of the Advanced Industry Accelerator Programs, created in 2013 to promote growth and sustainability in Colorado's advanced industries by driving innovation, accelerating commercialization, encouraging public-private partnerships, increasing access to early-stage capital and creating a strong infrastructure that increases the state's capacity to be globally competitive.
Boulder iQ is an expert contract firm that provides life sciences companies all the services they need to bring products to market. With specialties in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, design engineering, manufacturing and ethylene oxide sterilization, the company's single-source program speeds the product development and regulatory submissions process. Since 2009, Boulder iQ's experts have helped companies navigate through the process of getting medical device, diagnostic and combination products to the market quickly.
Based in Boulder, Colorado, Boulder iQ is ISO 13485:2016 certified through Boulder BioMed. The company's Boulder Medical Device Accelerator provides equity investment in start-up companies seeking product development services, expert mentoring and infrastructure support.
