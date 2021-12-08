NASHVILLE, Tenn. and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veer, the company providing pediatric behavioral health assessment and support for parents as a paid employee benefit, and Boulo, the company that connects women and caregivers who need flexible work options with great companies, are partnering to bring critical child development support to working mothers in an effort to get them back into and keep them in the workforce.
More than one million mothers were out of work at the end of 2020, and an additional 360,000 left in September citing issues with the demands of work-life balance. Boulo works to keep these women in the workforce by matching companies with experienced talent looking for flexible and relevant work options.
Many women and caregivers also lack employer-sponsored family benefits. Boulo is leading the charge to fill this need by partnering with Veer. The partnership will offer mental health services to women without corporate support systems.
Veer's team conducts universal behavioral health screenings to identify children with social-emotional, academic, and mental health concerns early. Additionally, Veer can immediately provide resources and support so that parents can address those issues alongside trained and credentialed clinicians. Veer also works with parents to navigate getting local support and resources, significantly reducing the parent's cost and time through tailored, personalized assistance.
"When parents have access to the child development professionals at Veer, we see parental efficacy increase, parental stress decrease, and families get the critical support they need faster," said Courtney Bolton, CEO of Veer. "Offering this support to parents allows them to be more focused and productive at work, providing a compelling overall net benefit to families and the companies who employ them."
"Using Veer's services will provide our working caregivers with faster, more effective support that saves them time and resources. That's what moms need right now - supportive solutions that help them be more present at work without feeling guilty about a concern at home," said Boulo CEO, Delphine Carter.
The number of working parents still out of the workforce and the reports of parents considering leaving citing childcare and parenting concerns prompted Veer and Boulo's partnership. The pilot program will support parents who don't have access to these benefits from their companies. The program includes having direct access to a care team for all parenting needs - from guidance on sleep & lactation schedules to how to handle transitions and screen time or dealing with substance use/abuse and peer pressure for teenagers.
As working parents helming women-led businesses, both Carter and Bolton understand the pain points for mothers as well as the valuable contribution these women make to their employers and the economy. Most corporate support programming ends with return to work or when the baby is a year old, but the program offered by Boulo and Veer recognizes that parents need support from pregnancy through young adulthood.
Support services are available to all parents at veerclinic.com/boulo-parents beginning today with code 'BOULO' for monthly and an annual memberships. The membership provided through Veer provides age-appropriate milestone and behavioral health screenings (approximately a $3500 value) coupled with provider feedback, access to a Care Navigator, licensed clinicians trained in parenting support, and special education support and advocacy.
About Veer
Veer serves working parents by offering pediatric behavioral health assessment, early intervention and parenting support as a corporate benefit. We provide screenings, tailored intervention recommendations & parenting support services from birth to 21 years old. Our team of dedicated care navigators and clinicians help parents recognize, identify and get support for any behavioral or social-emotional concerns their children may face through the lifespan. Veer helps foster family-first cultures that benefit the entire company & team, starting with working families. http://www.veerclinic.com
About Boulo Solutions
Boulo connects women and caregivers who need flexible work options with great companies that recognize the powerful influence flexibility has on building a compelling offer, engaging and retaining the best talent, and forging great work cultures.
Boulo clients are nationally based small to mid-sized companies in need of talent for core business roles such as sales, marketing, operations and finance from senior to junior level positions. We fill permanent and temporary positions for both full time and part time situations.
In addition to helping women remain in the workforce, Boulo has great success helping professionals reentering the workforce after a period of absence due to parenting and caregiving commitments. When properly presented, employers value those professionals with diverse backgrounds or gaps because they often offer highly valued and widely transferable skills.
