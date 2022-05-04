Supplement's proprietary formulation provides proactive support for mental acuity, brain fog, focus, and working memory.
ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Braini®, the patented, scientifically proven supplement created to help achieve optimal mental health and well-being, announced today that it has been awarded a full composition of matter patent on their proprietary blend of Bombyx mori cocoon silk peptide fiber, refined Buglossoides arvensis seed oil, and blueberry extract. The patent was allowed to Brain Health Holding Company, LLC, (Braini's parent company) on March 31, 2022.
Braini's clinical trials have shown its formulation of natural, traditionally used silk cocoon protein called Peptylin® and novel plant-based omega-rich fatty acid source (NeurXcel™), combined with wild Canadian blueberries are the natural keys to brain health. The issuance of this specific patent further demonstrates the critical role Braini plays in brain health.
A composition of matter patent is the highest level of patent awarded by the United States. The Braini patent states, "wherein said composition is a dietary supplement in powder form" and that it "comprises one or more capsules enclosing the composition." The patent further states that the Braini formulation is, "a method of improving a subject's cognitive performance." The patent also addresses areas "wherein said disease or disorder is dyslexia, multiple sclerosis, memory impairment, attention deficit, forgetfulness, Alzheimer's disease, Alzheimer's dementia, Parkinson's disease, depression, a sleep disorder, dysgraphia, anxiety disorder, ADD, ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, Asperger's, strabismus, depression, brain fog from cancer chemotherapy treatment, brain fog from COVID-19 infection, concussion, or a demyelination disorder."
"We created Braini to make a tremendous impact on brain health," said Troylyn Ball, CEO and Co-Founder. "There are a lot of supplements on the market designed to have an impact on brain health. We're proud to be the only one with a clinically proven, patented formulation that promotes a healthier brain, regardless of the reason you may feel cognitive challenges."
About Braini, LLC
Braini was founded by Troylyn Ball, a mother two special needs sons, so people could directly experience the benefits of taking a natural and holistic, science-backed brain supplement that will benefit one's ability to live fully, regardless of their challenges. The team behind Braini understands the benefits of integrative, holistic care on the human body. By focusing on mental processing, memory, executive functioning, and more. Braini is enhancing the quality of life of its users every day. For more information about Braini or Braini, LLC, please visit us online at http://www.braini.com.
