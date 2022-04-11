BrainLuxury™ is a science-based brand developing a portfolio of nutritional dietary supplements designed to improve how people nourish and fuel their brain to support natural sleep, focus, and creativity.
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrainLuxury™, a science-based brand developing a portfolio of nutritional dietary supplements designed to improve how people nourish their brain, and Mediaplanet have partnered together to raise awareness of the science of deep sleep and brain health.
The brain is one of the body's most vital organs and, like all organs, it requires a conscious effort to keep it healthy and active. The human brain is composed of more than 70% fat and essential omega-3 oils, which act as the building material for the brain and are critical to supporting the brain network. A well-balanced diet that helps ensure the brain is getting the nutrients it needs is an important part of this effort but, unfortunately, modern diets often lack these essential omega-3 oils needed to properly resupply the brain.
The human brain drives the innovation behind the company's product portfolio, and its flagship melatonin-free product, DELTA, has been designed as a nutritional dietary supplement to help replenish nutrients to the brain and enable it to reach a state of deep sleep naturally. DELTA delivers a patent-pending formula of essential omega-3 oils and amino acids, including tryptophan, the necessary precursor nutrient, which enables the brain to produce melatonin or serotonin naturally based on an individual's own unique needs.
The company's innovative approach of coaxing, not forcing, the brain into natural sleep also supports the role and importance of neuroplasticity — a critical process by which the brain is able to recharge and restore itself via deep sleep.
About BrainLuxury
BrainLuxury is a science-based brand developing nutritional dietary supplements designed to improve how people nourish and fuel their brain to support natural sleep, focus, and creativity. The human brain drives the innovation behind our products and our mission is to support optimum brain performance. BrainLuxury's patent-pending, melatonin-free formulations are guided by the natural science of the human brain and the importance of enabling the brain to recharge and restore itself via deep sleep. Led by a diverse, passionate, and experienced team, BrainLuxury is primed to revolutionize the brain health space. For more information about BrainLuxury, visit us at BrainLuxury.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.
About Mediaplanet
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
