The X-Factor Belt® is designed with a wider sacral-area control center featuring tapered Velcro® ends to secure the belt around the user’s pelvic-iliac crest. The use of flexible steel Xs, bisected with a vertical stay in the sacral area, enables stabilization of the lower spinal segments - the epicenter of low back pain - without weakening core musculature. Soft stretchable compression Xs are strategically placed on the sides providing circumferential, longitudinal and torsional support.