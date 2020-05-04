PHOENIX, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand New US-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, Tailstorm Health, Inc., DBA Medivant Healthcare, will begin to roll out sterile single dose liquid injectable medications on the FDA's Drug Shortage List. Medivant's initial products will include sterile liquid injectables that are in dire need in the ICU for COVID19 patients.
Throughout the country, hospitals have experienced difficulties receiving orders for more than a dozen sedatives, anesthetics, painkillers, and muscle relaxants, which have been in short supply. Recent reports have shown that orders for these medications are only being filled and shipped to hospitals 53% of the time. Medivant Healthcare will quickly fill the much needed void and supply hospitals with safe, sterile medications.
Based in Chandler, Arizona, Medivant Healthcare is a boutique, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) compliant manufacturer, guided by automation that naturally leads to greater output.
Capable of producing 80,000 vials of 1-10 ML Single Dose Liquid Injectables per day, Medivant's facility averages 40,000 vials per shift with a staff of roughly 25 fully-trained professionals. Rollout over the coming year is expected to reach nearly half of the United States and their current count of 16 molecules in production will reach 25 plus by 2021.
Medivant Healthcare counts on extensive lineage in the larger pharmaceutical manufacturing world, managed by ownership that dates three generations in pharmaceuticals.
"Over the long-term, Medivant seeks to be a leader in this niche area of hospital drug shortages," says Owner and Director, Viraj Gandhi. "We are hoping to revive pharmaceutical manufacturing interest in the United States."
Medivant serves hospitals, hospital groups, surgical centers, doctors' offices and emergency centers. It is a business-to-business model with no direct to consumer sales.
"As a cGMP manufacturer, safety and quality are paramount and guide all decisions across the organization," says Director of Quality Control, Andrew Stasiak. "Automation has led to little to no human error, and our in-house specialist QA teams work diligently to ensure compliance is met no matter how minute or seemingly insignificant the detail."
Medivant will immediately begin distributing the following medications to hospital and emergency rooms throughout the United States: Lidocane (local anesthetic), Bupivacine (local anesthetic), Ketorolac (non opioid pain management, Diltiazem (heart medication), Ondansetron (nausea medication), Tramadol (non opioid pain management), Calcium Chloride (heart medication), Ketamine (C3 pain management, based on licensing approval by DEA), Dextrose (low blood sugar), Metoprofol (heart medication), Ibuprofen (non opioid pain management), Midazolam (C4 sedative, based on licensing approval by DEA).
For more information about Medivant Healthcare, visit their website: www.medivanthealth.com
Virtual Tour of Medivant Healthcare's facility: http://www.iviewd.com/medivant
