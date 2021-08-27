ISTANBUL, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The best personal brand award at the seventh round of the Middle East, North Africa & Asia ceremony was won by Dr. Aminreza Chalabianlu.
The winner of the best personal brand award received his award from the former prime ministers of Italy, Belgium and Sweden and some other world well-known individuals who attended the event.
The seventh round of the Middle East, North Africa & Asia organized with the cooperation and scientific support of the University of Zurich, Switzerland (ZHAW) and hosted by Turkey, Istanbul.
As the largest and most famous Switzerland state university, the University of Zurich is among the top universities in the world possess an excellent stance in various fields such as law and economics.
The event held at the Conrad Hotel in Istanbul, was attended by more than 400 successful business men from the region who competed for the best performer in two categories namely the best Corporate Brand Award & Best Personal Brand Award of the Year.
Applicants submitted their application to be evaluated by the jury constituted by representative professors and experts around the globe.
Judgements were made based on various benchmarks such as marketing quality and the activity of good services during the coronavirus pandemic and post-COVID-19, winner were recognized and awarded by some of the world's top individuals and celebrities.
Dr. Aminreza Chalabianlu (Dr. Emin Çelebi) is a 37-year-old surgeon, dentist, implantologist, and film producer and is the director and founder of a specialized dental clinic in Tehran.
