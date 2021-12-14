WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Dec.14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand Wings today announced that NSK America Corporation is now its newest strategic customer to acquire Brand Wings' sales enablement platform. NSK America Corporation is a subsidiary of NSK Nakanishi, a global manufacturer of dental and medical tools as well as machine tool spindles, high-speed motors, and micro-grinders for industrial and manufacturing. NSK America Corporation supports its industrial customers in the western hemisphere through its independent manufacturing representatives, direct sales force, and authorized distributor network.
The Brand Wings marketing automation platform empowers the NSK sales teams with the marketing collateral they require. Brand Wings' intuitive cloud portal allows NSK's sales reps to access, update, and share their product information with customers anytime from anywhere. NSK's key objective is to provide its sales teams with speed and efficiency, thus giving them more time for customer-facing sales activities.
Prior to Brand Wings implementation, NSK's sales team was challenged to retrieve the right assets when they needed them. Updated marketing content was scattered throughout the network and was difficult for sales reps to find. The process took a long time. When they finally captured the desired asset, sales reps could not easily customize it.
Brand Wings organizes all digital assets into a centralized brand asset management portal. Presentations, case studies, documents, and images are all accessible and customizable. Sales reps are able to quickly make brand-approved edits on the fly. With this control and simplicity, the platform provides an efficient way to communicate to the entire sales team about new marketing content, new product introductions, and more.
"The ability to quickly, easily, and seamlessly manage all our NSK digital brand assets in a 24/7 portal allows for greater asset engagement with customization for use by our sales reps," said Mike Gabris, Industrial Sales Manager of NSK America Corporation. "Brand Wings is a game-changer in enabling our sales and marketing teams, making it simple to retrieve, customize, and share the right document."
Another benefit that NSK is enjoying with Brand Wings is visibility. With Brand Wings' advanced analytics, the NSK team can view which marketing content is being used by sales reps and how. These insights provide the marketing team with the knowledge to develop more relevant and impactful assets for the future.
"Brand Wings was created to revolutionize sales teams and it's an ideal solution for manufacturing and industrial markets," said Jason Kammes, chief revenue officer for Brand Wings. "We are excited to partner with NSK America Corporation, which is a respected market leader in its manufacturing sector."
About Brand Wings: West Chicago, Illinois-based Brand Wings is a SaaS-based sales enablement platform provider with a goal to empower direct and channel sales teams. Its vision is to enable brands and their channel partners to achieve limitless success through greater communication, information, and knowledge. By deploying Brand Wings through their sales teams, brands can grow their direct and channel efficiency, knowledge, and mindshare, while improving their brand consistency. For more information about Brand Wings or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.brandwings.com.
