The initiative impacts the communities where BraunAbility employees live and work in celebration of the company's 50th anniversary. Donations are being accepted to help cover the cost of raw materials.
INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BraunAbility, the Indiana-based global leader in wheelchair accessible vehicles and lifts, is recognizing its 50th anniversary by partnering with Servants at Work (SAWs) on an ambitious goal: to build 50 ramps in 50 days in the communities where its employees live and work.
The two organizations have layered missions dedicated to enhancing independence and inclusion for individuals with mobility challenges.
"SAWs changes lives by enabling clients to safely get outside of their own homes, and our products allow our customers and their families to connect with their communities" stated BraunAbility CEO Staci Kroon. "It makes perfect sense to mark our 50th anniversary by giving back to residents who need greater mobility freedom in our communities."
The majority of the 50 ramps will be built in the Indiana communities where BraunAbility employees live and work, but the company will also build ramps in select markets where it owns retail locations.
"SAWs is honored to partner with BraunAbility to celebrate their milestone 50th anniversary," said Bob Richmond, SAWs Executive Director. "Our missions are truly complementary, and BraunAbility is a proven leader in the industry nationwide."
The 50 ramps will be built in July and August by SAWs and BraunAbility volunteers, completely free to the home's occupant. Each ramp is constructed of wood and adheres strictly to ADA standards. To qualify for the ramp build, recipients must have a long-term disability and have a household income below the Area Mean Income for the state of residence.
BraunAbility was founded in 1972 as The Braun Corporation in Winamac, Indiana by Ralph Braun, a wheelchair user himself who had muscular dystrophy. The company's manufacturing headquarters remains in Winamac, while the global headquarters is in Carmel. Today BraunAbility has over 1400 employees and serves customers in more than 70 countries with a variety of mobility solutions.
Initiatives like the ramp builds are just one way BraunAbility employees serve as champions in their local communities in support of BraunAbility's Drive for Inclusion program, a united movement for greater accessibility and independence for those living with mobility challenges and their caregivers.
Donations are being accepted to help cover the costs of ramp build materials. To donate or to learn more about the program, visit here.
-About BraunAbility
BraunAbility is the world's leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts and seating, storage and securement products. Founded nearly 50 years ago by Ralph Braun, an entrepreneur who spent most of his life in a wheelchair, the company has grown into the most well-known and trusted name in the mobility industry, bringing independence to millions of individuals across the world. BraunAbility is a wholly owned subsidiary to Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB Group. Visit http://www.braunability.com for more information.
-About SAWs
Founded in 2003, SAWs® (Servants at Work, Inc.) is a faith-based, volunteer-powered nonprofit organization serving clients throughout Indiana, as well as Arizona and Virginia. SAWs specializes in building wooden wheelchair ramps and for individuals living with permanent or long-term disabilities in low-income households.
In less than six hours, a custom-built SAWs ramp can transform a person's life. After a SAWs ramp is built at their home, 90% of clients describe accessing their home as "easy" and 67% of clients can access their home independently. SAWs ramps are gateways, re-opening the possibilities of connecting with neighbors and the community, and helping clients choose to remain living in their own homes. In 2021, SAWs celebrated serving their 3000th client, and are excited about growing to serve more clients every year. For more information or to donate online, please visit us at http://www.sawsramps.org
Media Contact
Megan Wegner, BraunAbility, 574-946-4139, megan.wegner@braunability.com
SOURCE BraunAbility