WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravado Health today released a new screening and education tool to help hospitals and businesses keep their patients and employees informed during the spread of COVID-19, based on the latest CDC guidance. The new COVID-19 tool can be easily implemented by hospitals and businesses.
The COVID-19 tool allows users to answer a series of questions around their symptoms and health status. They also receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, and how to contact a medical provider. In addition, they will learn the most up-to-date information from the CDC, like best practices for washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring symptoms.
"The need to engage people at home has never been more relevant than it is today," said Dr. John Bernot, chief medical officer for Bravado Health. "The high volume of patients who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 will strain already scarce healthcare personnel. Our goal is to reduce the risk of exposure by helping people stay connected from home."
The new screening tool is designed to be a resource for hospitals and businesses to help triage cases and effectively prioritize outreach and assistance programs for their patients and employees.
Anyone can try the screening tool today by visiting bravadohealth.com/covid19.
About Bravado Health
Bravado Health was founded by physicians and engineers in 1998 to pioneer electronic prescribing. From its origin in electronic prescribing, Bravado Health expanded its portfolio to mHealth and patient engagement SaaS solutions. Today, Bravado Health provides services for some of the nation's most recognizable and innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's flagship service, Ayva, extends beyond the point of care through web-based health experiences. Learn more at bravadohealth.com.
