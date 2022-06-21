Dr. Yuly Gorodisky joins the Haute Beauty network as a Brazilian butt lift expert representing the Oxnard, CA market.
OXNARD, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Yuly Gorodisky joins the Haute Beauty network as a Brazilian butt lift expert representing the Oxnard, CA market.
Dr. Yuly Gorodisky, D.O., F.A.C.O.S. was born in Odesa, Ukraine, and grew up in South Florida from the age of 12. He completed his undergraduate studies with a Cum Laude degree from the University of Miami in Florida. He graduated with Honors at the top of his class from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He completed a five-year residency in general surgery at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, NY, an academic affiliate of the Weill Medical College of Cornell University. He also completed a plastic surgery residency in Philadelphia and is currently board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.
Dr. Gorodisky specializes in aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. He utilizes the latest and the safest techniques in his approach to facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and breast reshaping and augmentation. He uses modern technologies such as VASER and Renuvion for high-definition body contouring and fat transfer procedures. He is known for his signature buttock enhancement procedures and minimally invasive facial rejuvenation techniques Ylift and SurgYLift. He also performs breast reconstruction, skin cancer reconstruction, and correction of deforming scars.
Dr. Gorodisky also serves on the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery's Bureau of Examiners and helps to maintain high standards in plastic surgery board certification testing.
Learn more about Dr. Yuly Gorodisky by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-yuly-gorodisky/
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
Media Contact
Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Beauty Network