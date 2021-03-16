ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bread of Hope is driven by a passion to help the Wayuu people living in the arid Guajira Peninsula in Northern Colombia and Northwest Venezuela. The new Bread of Hope community-based health program starts with education and training that will provide Wayuu communities with the tools and knowledge they need to implement preventive care. The program is inspired by the plight of Emilia, a Wayuu mother living in a community located inside of a landfill that serves Maicao, Colombia, near the border with Venezuela. She contacted Bread of Hope for help when she lost her two-year-old child to a diarrheal infection. It was evident that the knowledge and tools of preventative health that was necessary to prevent her daughter's death were absent. Bread of Hope's team heading the new program will be fighting tirelessly to prevent more cases like this from happening. Bread of Hope hopes to effectively train community members as health aides and educate them to monitor and promote wellness in their community.
"This newly designed health program will provide opportunities for our health aides to connect with their own communities and share the gospel, healing both the body and soul," says Hebert Rincon, Bread of Hope Director of Operations.
Bread of Hope is a faith-based, non-profit organization located at 292 South Main Street, Suite 200 in Alpharetta, GA. Bread of Hope was established to not only raise awareness of this destitute Wayuu population but also to create strategies to provide resources to them. By connecting with local churches, Bread of Hope intends to address both the physical and spiritual needs of Wayuu families. For more information about Bread of Hope or how to support the new health care program, please visit http://www.breadofhope.com, or call the office directly at (678) 343-5545.
