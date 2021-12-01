Squamous cells make up the outer layer of several organs, such as skin, tongue, and esophagus. This image shows a tumor from a patient with squamous cell carcinoma. The cancer cells overproduce a cancer-causing version of the protein p63, called ∆Np63α (stained brown in this image). High levels of ∆Np63α make cancer cells become more like stem cells, which results in aggressive tumors. Image: Matt Fisher/Mills lab/CSHL, 2021