ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Breaking the Chronic Nightmare of Lyme Disease is a fresh beacon of hope to those held captive by this hideous nightmare. It is a cause & effect manual of the breakdown of bodily processes that occur in this disease. This book offers practical understanding, with proven steps that can help initiate healing.
The author has been studying & applying Functional Medicine for over 30 years. He is a researcher & a pioneer in developing breakthrough approaches to resolve chronic health. His approach is to nurture the weakened organ systems back to health, & assist the body to then clear itself of the factors that cause illness. Food intolerance discovery and lifestyle changes are paramount to Dr. Brad's approach in helping people resolve these chronic problems.
Greg Peterson, VP of NutriDyn, and one of the biggest promoters of Functional Medicine Education in the Midwest, told Dr. Brad that he was one of the 3 top Doctors in a multi-state area to address & resolve chronic illness. He was recently introduced by Dr. Isaac Jones, president of Health Experts Alliance as a clinical genius.
Here are some highlights of the book.
I had my own personal bout with Lyme disease. It may have started when I was a young child.
We had gone on a family vacation when I got sick. I felt like I had the flu 24/7 365 days a year. It was a rare day when I felt good back then. I started cooking my own food as a young child when I noticed that if I ate differently, I felt better.
It took many years for that to resolve.
Decades later, I stared to get some really high fevers. They would spike from 104+, which is never a good thing for anyone, especially an adult.
After getting hallucinations from a MD directed Ibuprofen, I realized that I needed some different tools.
In my case, there was Lyme disease, and the co-infection Babesia that were behind the fevers. Applying my own remedies, this soon resolved.
This case inspired a lot of research to really try to understand this illness. What I found is not common knowledge, nor is it found in most books on the subject. That is what is behind this book.
When we look at the reality of Lyme disease, the care is not working. In fact, Tom Grier, one of the foremost researchers of Lyme disease, has review studies that show relapses in every study of antibiotic intervention since Lyme disease was discovered. And Harvard Lyme Liaison Dr. Nevena Zubcevik has made public at Martha's Vineyard Hospital that doxycycline does not kill the Lyme bacteria, it only hopes to slow down bacterial reproduction.
And looking at the travesty of the illness, we see devastation in every aspect of our society.
People can't work; many can't even get out of bed. They are socially isolated due to fear, frustration, and lack of understanding. The cognitive decline is much like dementia, impairing speech and brain function. People feel hopeless, forgotten, in total despair, which has led to increasing suicide rates.
Breaking the Chronic Nightmare of Lyme Disease addresses why these internal disruptions are going on. The book brings to light the cause and effect reason of why there is such a wide variety of symptoms in people. Armed with this knowledge, we can reasonably determine how to address it.
We first need to understand that there is a vast difference between acute and chronic disease.
Acute disease resolves on its own. Much like the common cold, there is a short duration, and then it resolves.
Dr Jeffrey Bland addresses the 4 aspects of chronic illness in his book The Disease Delusion.
1. Chronic illness does not resolve on its own.
2. Chronic Illness gets worse over time.
3. Chronic Illness has multiple causes, not just one.
4. Chronic Illness is complex, often with multiple organ system involvement.
These factors require a different approach to resolve.
Even Louis Pasteur, the father of the germ theory, which the acute disease model is based upon, recognized at the end of his life that he was wrong. He finally recognized that it was the state of the body that determined if microbes could make them sick, not the microbes themselves.
In light of Pasteur's recognition that it is not all about the microbe, we find that the tests for Lyme disease are not as accurate as one would hope.
Researcher Tom Grier cites one study where 3 blood draws were taken from a group of people that showed symptoms of Lyme disease. They collected 516 blood samples, carefully labelled them, and sent them off to the best Lyme labs in the world. Sometimes 1 lab would get all 3 samples; sometimes 3 different labs would get one sample. Of the 516 samples tested, no 2 results came back the same.
Both Tom Grier and Harvard Lyme Liaison Dr. Nevena Zubcevik, cite studies where 69/100 people will go untreated because of lab test inaccuracies.
And the complications with Lyme Disease are tremendous. They include: gut problems, Candida overgrowth, Mold and fungal invasion, toxicity, hormonal dysregulation, sexual dysfunction, autoimmune responses, brain dysfunction, and much more.
To begin to heal from this nightmare of Lyme disease, 3 things need to change.
The first change is in our belief system. If what we a have been doing is not working, we need to have an open mind that another approach may be better.
The second change is in Lifestyle. Something in our lifestyle made us too weak to fight this Lyme disease off in the first place. That weakness may be the key to being able to heal.
Third is the approach. Chronic illness requires a more global approach. Multiple organ systems may need to be addressed at the same time to empower the ability to heal.
The book ends with this story.
A young female was brought into our office when she was 17. She had been sick most of her life. The young woman had seen almost every kind of specialist that one could see.
She was scared of doctors. And she had good reason to be scared. More than once, child protection services had been threatened by frustrated doctors to take her out of her home. The doctors wanted to accuse the parents of abuse because their care offered no benefit to the young girl.
She felt forced to eat things that would make her sick just to satisfy the doctors. She was too thin, and the doctors thought that it was because she was not given enough food to eat. So they prescribed foods for her to eat that she was intolerant to. It made her more sick.
She was too scared to be measured in any way. No height, no weight, nothing. This was because previously doctors had used measurements as evidence of abuse and threatened her with child protective services again.
The young lady was so weak that she hadn't cycled in more than a year. Cycling had started at a normal age, but that had stopped some time before we saw her.
She had been on antibiotics since she was a child. With that, stomach issues and food intolerances had followed. She had been sick most of her life.
Working her case up, we found her to be somewhat dehydrated and have major gut issues including dysbiosis. Her liver was weak; the HPA-thyroid hormone axis was off. With this, her reproductive system was weak, and her inflammatory signals were high. Her brain markers were also weak, and there were indications of multiple infective issues going on.
She had limited food sensitivity issues, being intolerant to dairy, gluten grains, corn, a few other grains, some sea foods, sugars, and nuts.
She also had strong reactions to Lyme, Babesia, and Ricketsia.
We found a combination of supplements that strengthened all of her weaknesses along with some dietary changes.
Her family had to pray about this before starting, and then began.
This started a long journey.
She started to heal at many different levels. She was a sensitive girl, and all these health issues had been the license for being abused by the health care system.
She started to trust and open up. She was healing.
She began to be able to exercise once again and rediscovered her freedom in running.
After about 3 months, she finally let me do some measurements on her. She was a whopping 86 lbs. and 5'-3" tall. Her body fat was at the level of a male body builder at competition – way too low for a female at any age.
She started to put on weight-healthy weight. Her body started to fill out. She would ask me "what am I going to look like when all of this is done?" I would respond, "We won't know till you finish healing."
Her creative mind started to wake up. She had never been able to write because of dyslexia. That was leaving too. She started to write.
She cleared from reacting to the Lyme issues after several months, but there was still a lot of healing to go. So many organ systems had to heal and be built back up.
She graduated from high school and wanted to go to college. The college that she chose was half way across the country.
After many tears and much wrestling in prayer, she left to follow her dreams.
The stress of college was too much for her taxed adrenals and HPA. She started to gain too much weight. Her moon face and enlarging torso and legs were classic signs of HPA dysregulation.
We addressed those issues and the weight started to fall off.
Menses returned after about a 2 ½ year absence. This was another sign of healing.
She now blogs about a distant history of chronic Lyme disease that ended some years ago. She freely writes of how vicious her captor was, and expresses what liberty truly is from the perspective of a prisoner that has been set free.
She's now married to a great young man, and is about to celebrate her 7th year of being free from her once vicious captor, Chronic Lyme Disease.
The book can be purchased through the virtual practice website https://healthfullyU.com/lymebook
Media Contact
Dr Brad Montagne, HealthfullyU, 8286839332, drbrad234@gmail.com
SOURCE Dr. Brad Montagne