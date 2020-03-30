NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Over the past several decades drug therapies such as analgesics, NSAIDs, and opioids have been used for the effective treatment of different types of acute, chronic, and injury-related pain. Dependence on these drug therapies have led to multiple side effects in human bodies and also addiction towards its consumption.Considering the direct and indirect costs involved in the use of drug therapies for pain management, there has been a strong market demand for drug-alternatives that can replace the way patients are treated for their pain conditions. Medtech developers have been trying to come up with innovative non-drug based pain management therapies for the past several years.This research service focuses on the overview of the pain including different types of pain, treatment options currently available in the market. The research service covers a snapshot of key non-invasive, non-drug medical devices for pain management. A comprehensive chapter on the innovative technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), magnetic pulses, radio frequency and research developments in the field of non-invasive pain management are covered. The research service also covers the SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis for each of the technologies covered in the report. The research service also throws light on the key growth opportunities in the field of non-invasive, non-drug pain management devices market.
