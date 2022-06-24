LifeVac LLC

NESCONSET, N.Y., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S. over 5,000 people a year and 1 child every 5 days die from choking, until now. The LifeVac rescue device just recorded its 400-life saved in a choking emergency. "As we get more units out there we save more lives, for the first time in history we are on the path to eliminate a leading cause of accidental death," says Arthur Lih inventor and CEO of LifeVac. 

The 400th life saved was performed by a Good Samaritan with a LifeVac, she saved a 14-month-old baby girl. The mother fell to her knees to thank the Good Samaritan for saving her little girl.  

LifeVac can be trusted as well. FDA registered,  Clinical studies, and 3rd party testing confirms LifeVac to be highly effective and safe to use during a choking emergency. LifeVac has received widespread media attention and has been published and recognized in several leading medical journals, four of which are peer-reviewed. The LifeVac Home Kit is $69.95 and comes with an adult mask, a pediatric mask, and a practice mask. LifeVac also sells a LifeVac Travel Kit, a LifeVac School Kit, and LifeVac EMS Kit, and a LifeVac Home & Travel Kit Bundle. Get yours today at https://lifevac.net/shop

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving non-invasive airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2012, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG. For more information and to learn about LifeVac success stories visit  www.lifevac.net

