GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year marked 25 years since the formation of Breast Cancer Alliance (BCA) during which time the Connecticut-based foundation has grown into a national fundraising powerhouse for breast cancer research, breast surgery fellowships and outreach and educational support for underserved patients in need of breast care.
To commemorate its 25th milestone year, Breast Cancer Alliance is assembling a special advisory and outreach group comprised of influential and diverse voices impacted by breast cancer. Called the "Sterling Club," this group honors the special and unique attributes of those involved and marks the silver anniversary.
"We are thrilled to announce the inaugural members of this esteemed council," said BCA Executive Director Yonni Wattenmaker. "Each of these individuals has already enhanced the work of Breast Cancer Alliance in one way or another, and has done so much to communicate information, conduct research or treat patients faced with breast cancer. We are incredibly proud to have them involved with our organization."
While BCA's Sterling Club will continue to expand, the initial 2021 group consists of people from the media, medical and entertainment fields, including:
- Dr. Nora Disis, breast cancer survivor, Director, Cancer Vaccine Institute, University of Washington, Seattle and BCA Exceptional Project Grant recipient
- Dr. Steve Lo, Oncologist, Stamford Hospital and BCA Medical Advisory Board Chair
- Joan Lunden, breast cancer survivor, Host of PBS Second Opinion with Joan Lunden, Author, and Professor of Population Health at Lehigh University
- Andrea Mitchell, breast cancer survivor, journalist, anchor and NBC News commentator
- Ali Rogin, breast cancer previvor, Foreign Affairs Producer at PBS NewsHour and author, Beat Breast Cancer Like a Boss: 30 Powerful Stories
- Anne Thompson, breast cancer survivor, Chief Environmental Affairs Correspondent, NBC News
- Katie Wee, breast cancer previvor, actress and yoga instructor
- Judy Woodruff, Anchor and Managing Editor, PBS NewsHour
- Melanie Young, breast cancer survivor, podcast host, Fearless Fabulous You! And author, Getting Things Off My Chest: A Survivor's Guide to Staying Fearless and Fabulous in the Face of Breast Cancer
From its inception, BCA's mission has been to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment and cure. To date, BCA has awarded over $30 million, with over $13 million of those grants designated for innovative, life-saving research. While breast cancer survival rates have increased from 75 to 90 percent since the charity first began, BCA is pledging to help close the gap even further this decade.
"We are so pleased that our inaugural Sterling Club members are officially joining forces with BCA. With their help, and the help of so many others, we believe our goal of 100% breast cancer survival is within reach," Wattenmaker said. "While so many women and men are thankfully living longer, it's still not enough as 30 percent have metastatic disease for which there is still no cure," she added.
Throughout next year BCA hopes to expand the Sterling Club to include more experts and well-known faces from all walks of life who have been impacted by breast cancer to help foster awareness and spread education messages. Their activities will range from panel discussions to PSAs, and participating in annual BCA events such as "Get Fit for Hope" and the Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show in October.
"We have come a long way since our six founders met around a table in Greenwich, Connecticut planting the seeds for BCA to become one of the most prominent breast cancer charities in the United States," said Wattenmaker. "We like to think of our Sterling Club as ambassadors for our efforts," she said. "Being able to announce this truly special and impressive club is a great way to cap off what has been a momentous 25th year for BCA."
About Breast Cancer Alliance
The mission of Breast Cancer Alliance is to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment and cure. To promote these goals, BCA invests in innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, regional education, dignified support and screening for the underserved.
###
Media Contact
Yonni Wattenmaker, Breast Cancer Alliance, 1 203.861.0014, yonni@breastcanceralliance.org
SOURCE Breast Cancer Alliance