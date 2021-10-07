TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How do you identify the right patient for a given drug? How do you select your population to ensure that the signal of benefit is most pronounced? The boundaries of breast cancer biomarker development are being increasingly pushed to help power better decisions for developers, oncologists and, ultimately, for breast cancer patients.
This webinar will explore a range of topics, including:
- Recent and emerging breast cancer biomarkers
- Platforms for breast cancer biomarker identification and characterization (such as tumor microenvironment, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, liquid biopsies, immune and digital biomarkers)
- The translation of breast cancer biomarkers into the development of new breast cancer therapies
- The benefits of parallel development of companion diagnostics (CDx) for "day 1 readiness" in securing commercialization for new therapies
Register for this webinar to learn about the emerging role of immune and digital biomarkers, and the benefits of parallel development of therapeutics and CDx.
Join experts from Labcorp Oncology, Kamal Veer Singh Saini, MBBS, Executive Medical Director; and Maria J. Prendes, PhD, Head of Oncology Biomarker Solution Center, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Breast Cancer Biomarkers: The Emerging Role of Immune and Digital Biomarkers and the Benefits of Parallel CDx Development.
