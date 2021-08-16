BEVERLY HILLS, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabrielle B. Davis, MD is a practicing Plastic Surgeon in Beverly Hills. Dr. Davis redefines aesthetic medicine by implementing her unique research background in tissue regeneration into her medical practice to reduce the effects of aging on the body. Dr. Davis graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Houston with a degree in Biochemistry and minors in Chemistry and Spanish. Her academic achievement led her to be awarded as the student commencement speaker for the university. She went on to obtain her medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas, and subsequently relocated to Los Angeles to complete General Surgery training at the University of Southern California. During her General Surgery training, she was awarded a competitive 3- year research fellowship through the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine. The focus of her research was investigating the regenerative properties of stem cells derived from fat on tissue injury. She was awarded by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons the "Young Researcher Award" in Geneva, Switzerland for her research.
Upon completion at USC, she attended the prestigious Stanford University Plastic Surgery Program. At Stanford, she authored book chapters and peer-reviewed publications. She was also fortunate to become involved in ReSurge International, a humanitarian organization, founded by a former chair of the program. ReSurge International's mission is to educate and empower physicians in developing countries to improve their medical infrastructure to create sustainable, high-quality surgical care. Dr. Davis was a member of the first team to travel to Cuba to establish an ongoing relationship with the teaching hospital in Havana.
After completion at Stanford, she traveled abroad to complete aesthetic fellowships in France and Spain. Dr. Davis' mission is to create natural-appearing results implementing scientific principles of aging with the sound surgical technique. Her philosophy is that while aging is a normal process of life and scientifically we can not stop the process, we can definitely redefine the concept of " aging gracefully". Dr. Davis was recently featured on Medium and Thrive Global, in their SHEROS series, recognizing distinguished women of influence in their respective fields.
Learn more about Dr. Davis by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-gabrielle-davis/
