LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visions of Possibilities is pleased to announce a Star-Studded Presentation of Sonia Jackson's critically acclaimed play, "Conversations 'Bout The Girls." The long-running controversial stage play by film & TV actress Sonia Jackson ("Speed," "Jurassic Park III"), reveals the many ways women look at themselves, their bodies, and most importantly—their breasts! Funds raised by the event benefits Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization.
"I'm thrilled for the support of Visions of Possibilities. The founder, Sonia Jackson, is a wonderful storyteller and I think the project will bring overall awareness to the importance of women's wellness. A huge thank you to the organization for supporting Susan G. Komen. We can't wait to see the show," says Mark Pilon, Executive Director for Susan G. Komen in Los Angeles.
2022 represents the 17th year of the first presentation of "Conversations 'Bout The Girls." Jackson decided National Women's Health Week, May of 2022, is the perfect time to culminate the anniversary, celebrating with Komen.
"Conversations 'Bout The Girls' has the ability to transform lives by empowering women to heal their bodies, minds and spirits by giving recognition to their own inner strength, courage and beauty, which is what Komen does through its programs," says Jackson.
The play takes place in a small-town lingerie shop. It has been revamped to reflect our new virtual abilities and includes a Women's Circle where customers get honest and divulge their personal stories and truths about everything from nursing, to cleavage, to loss.
The show leaves audiences with a smile and deeper insight into the beautiful, painful, hilarious and moving experience of living with breasts.
When asked about the participants, Jackson said, "Cast announcements will come later but I will tell you we recognize that these are women's stories and to be inclusive, the readers won't just be actors. We're looking to have politicians, musicians, sports figures, business women and more."
As the non-profit charitable beneficiary, 85% of the proceeds will go to Susan G. Komen after expenses, with a goal of more than $500,000.
Additionally, a 15-minute panel discussion will follow the show to engage the audience and explore the various themes of the play.
"Throughout history, breasts have always attracted attention – wanted or unwanted – and the messages women receive about their breasts are conflicted," Jackson says.
"We're told that our shape and size, and how much we choose to show or cover-up, makes us beautiful or shameful, nurturing or sexualized. This show removes outside perceptions and brings to light the true conflicts and wonder that comes with the feminine experience of having breasts."
With passion and brilliant communication, "Conversations 'Bout the Girls" reaches way beyond body parts and truly shows off a woman's best attributes…her heart and her brains!
About the Production Company:
The 17th Anniversary production of "Conversations 'Bout The Girls" is being produced through Visions of Possibilities, a 501c3 non-profit founded in 2019 by film and tv actress Sonia Jackson, that focuses on edutainment and a commitment to bringing projects to the public that challenge us to live life from unlimited possibility. The non-profit's projects celebrate the Spirit in us all, honor women's courage, determination and heart, while further inspiring and empowering them to continue their quests for gender equality and personal fulfillment. When we work on projects that help us see the best in ourselves, it helps us see the best in others. This mutual understanding is the unity that our world is seeking and needing more than ever before.
About Susan G. Komen®:
Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.
