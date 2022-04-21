(PRNewsfoto/Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.)

BERLIN, Conn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Miglustat Capsules (generic for Zavesca®), 100mg strength.  The product will be will be commercialized from a USA-based manufacturer.  Breckenridge plans to launch Miglustat Capsules during the third quarter of 2022 and the product will be offered in a 90-count bottle.   According to industry sales data, Zavesca and its generics had annual sales of $15 million during the twelve months ending February 2022.

About Breckenridge:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients.  With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.

