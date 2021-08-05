(PRNewsfoto/Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.)

BERLIN, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Apixaban Tablets (generic for Eliquis®). This product was developed by Towa Pharmaceutical Europe, S.L. in its manufacturing facility located in Martorelles, Spain. According to industry sales data, Eliquis generated annual sales of $14 billion during the twelve months ending May 2021. Breckenridge has been granted a license under confidential terms permitting Breckenridge to launch generic Apixaban Tablets under its Abbreviated New Drug Application at a later date.

About Breckenridge:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.

