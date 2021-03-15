PORTLAND, Ore., Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Grant Foundation (BGF) is hosting a series of events focused on building teams to improve the quality of life for people living with Parkinson's disease. The events kick off in April for Parkinson's Awareness Month, leading up to a livestream gala with BGF's founder, Brian Grant, on May 12, 2021 at 6pm PST.
Online events in April include weekly "Motivational Monday" workouts and an "Expert Q&A" webcast focused on building a Parkinson's healthcare team. The workouts, led by American Ninja Warrior Jimmy Choi, will stream on BGF's social media channels every Monday in April at 9am PST. The Expert Q&A is Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 12pm PST with Suketu Khandhar, MD, Movement Disorder Specialist at Northern California, Kaiser Permanente.
To further highlight teamwork, on April 6, 2021 Brian Grant releases a new memoir titled Rebound: Soaring in the NBA, Battling Parkinson's and Finding What Really Matters. In Rebound, Grant shares his remarkable life before, during, and after the NBA, including his Parkinson's diagnosis at 36 years old.
In May, the online events include a Mental Health and Parkinson's Disease Virtual Conference on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 8:30am PST and an Expert Q&A focused on building a team at work and overcoming employment challenges on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 12pm PST with vocational rehabilitation counselors from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.
BGF's teambuilding events lead up to a livestream "Shake It Till We Make It" gala with founder Brian Grant, who is living with Parkinson's. The virtual gala includes members of Brian's team, both during his 12-year NBA career and on his journey with Parkinson's. The virtual gala is May 12, 2021 at 6pm PST and benefits BGF's efforts to improve the well-being of people with Parkinson's.
Registration for all BGF events is free but required. Visit briangrant.org/events to learn more and register.
