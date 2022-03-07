NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 830 PM EST. * At 727 PM EST, severe showers and embedded thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hop Bottom to Shenandoah to Shiremanstown, moving east at 60 mph. This line has had a history of producing wind damage to the west. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Palmerton, Bangor, Kutztown, Jim Thorpe and Hamburg. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 46 and 97. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 8, and between mile markers 10 and 75. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 314. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This line of heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH